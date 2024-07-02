FDOT, FHP Gear Up for Record-Breaking Fourth of July Travel in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol are bracing for a record-breaking number of travelers this Fourth of July weekend, urging Floridians to prioritize safety as they hit the road.

major metropolitan areas, theme parks, and popular attractions.

“The Fourth of July holiday is a time for celebration, but safety should always be our top priority,” said District 5 FDOT communications manager Mathew Richardson. “We urge all drivers and pedestrians to take steps to stay safe on the road.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up, obey speed limits, and avoid distractions behind the wheel. Troopers will be out in full force to enforce traffic laws and keep roadways safe.

Read: Social Security Administration strips benefits from woman with Down Syndrome

FDOT’s Road Rangers will also be patrolling Florida highways, providing free, limited roadside assistance to stranded motorists.

Travelers can stay informed and plan ahead by:

Checking FL511.com for real-time traffic conditions and live traffic cameras.

Avoiding peak travel times, which are typically between 2 pm and 7 pm on weekdays according to transportation data provider INRIX.

Allowing extra travel time due to anticipated delays.

Read: Stripper says new Florida law violates her rights, sues attorney general

Safety tips for drivers and pedestrians include:

Always wearing seat belts.

Putting down phones and other electronic devices while driving.

Obeying speed limits.

Remaining aware of surroundings and avoiding distractions.

Looking out for pedestrians and cyclists.

Read: Officials warn Floridians of a My Safe Florida Home program scam

Motorists can find the latest information on road closures and delays by visiting FL511.com.

For more information on safe travel practices, visit the Florida Department of Transportation website or the Florida Highway Patrol website. Travelers can also find helpful tips on the AAA website.

By following these tips and planning ahead, Floridians can ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group