Speeding tickets incorrectly issued in Leesburg school zone

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department is apologizing for a mistake.

Many people got speeding tickets during summer school hours at Leesburg High School on West Main Street. However, the times were incorrect.

The department had the school zone enforcement times set up from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., but those were staff hours. Students were dismissed at 1 p.m. Tickets were given as a result.

Police said "immediate corrective action" was taken after the discrepancy was discovered. The department said 37 violations were recalled, with refunds issued to those who had already paid.

The remaining citations were canceled, and notification letters were sent to everyone affected.

Anyone who incorrectly received a traffic citation may contact Sgt. John Sommersdorf at 352-728-3838 to have the issue corrected.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group