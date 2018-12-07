Kissimmee police search for teen missing since August

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old Kissimmee girl who was last seen on August 24, police said.
Maria Del Carmen Nunez Quiroz was last seen by her father at their home before he left for work, police said. She was reported missing shortly thereafter.
Related Headlines
Quiroz has dark hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials: Florida couple stole 40-foot boat, sailed to Cuba
- Leaping lemur! Exotic animals surprise troopers during traffic stop
- 6-year-old killed in Mims house fire, deputies say
- Video: Pete Shelley of British punk band Buzzcocks, dead at 63
- DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
- Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
- Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}