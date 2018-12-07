  • Kissimmee police search for teen missing since August

    By: Kelly Healey

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old Kissimmee girl who was last seen on August 24, police said.

    Maria Del Carmen Nunez Quiroz was last seen by her father at their home before he left for work, police said. She was reported missing shortly thereafter. 

    Quiroz has dark hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

