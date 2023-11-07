Kissimmee Salvation Army damaged after man sets clothing on fire during break-in, officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Leaders at the Salvation Army of Osceola County are looking for support from the community, after a devastating fire.

Officials said some major equipment was damaged, including things that help the homeless, and the red kettles used to help collect donations.

The facility is on Union Street, not far from Kissimmee City Hall.

According to Salvation Army Captain Ken Chapman, the fire was an intentional arson.

He said a man, who used the services at the location, threatened to burn down the building a few hours before it was set ablaze.

The Salvation Army is describing the interior as a complete loss.

Officials said the man broke into the building and started the fire on top of some clothing.

Kissimmee police have not said if they have taken anyone into custody.

This Salvation Army location has been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year, which involves fundraising efforts with their iconic red kettles.

