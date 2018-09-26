Knife-wielding woman shot as she ran toward ex-boyfriend, Polk County deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A knife-wielding woman was shot by a deputy late Tuesday as she ran toward her ex-boyfriend outside a Winter Haven home, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
A man called 911 when his ex-girlfriend showed up at his home on 16th Street and threatened to kill him as she destroyed his house, deputies said.
As the deputy approached the home, the woman ran toward her ex-boyfriend while holding a knife, and that’s when the deputy opened fire, a news release said.
The 25-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she remains in stable, but serious condition, deputies said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
