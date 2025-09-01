Labor Day forecast: Breezy and wet weather expected across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure system developing along Florida’s east coast is expected to bring breezy and wet weather to Central Florida on Labor Day.

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the region, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated near local beaches.

As a result, temperatures will remain cooler, with highs reaching only into the 80s.

The rain chances are expected to stay elevated through the beginning of the week.

However, by the end of the week, the weather is forecasted to become drier and hotter, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

