Lady Lake Commissioner Amanda McLea completes municipal officials training

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake Commissioner Amanda McLea has completed the first level of the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials training program, town officials announced.

The course is offered through the Florida League of Cities and is designed for newly elected municipal officials and those with less than one term in office.

Town officials said McLea completed the 16-hour course, which covers topics including municipal government structure, municipal finance and council relationships.

“As someone who believes deeply in community service, I know that every conversation, every lesson, and every connection helps us become more effective leaders,” McLea said in a statement. “The experience reminded me that good leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about being willing to listen, learn, and work together to find the best path forward.”

The Institute for Elected Municipal Officials program was created more than 30 years ago through a partnership between the Florida League of Cities and the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government.

Officials who complete the first level of training can receive credit toward the Florida League of Cities University Certificate Program for Elected Officials.

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