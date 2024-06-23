Lady Lake Library to host second annual ‘School Supplies for Fines’ drive in July

LADY LAKE, Fla. — For the second year, the Lady Lake Library is hosting its annual “School Supplies for Fines” drive to support local students.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The program offers library patrons the opportunity to pay off fines while giving back to the community.

During the month of July, the library will waive fees for overdue materials in exchange for donations of school supplies.

READ: Tiny baby reunited with team of doctors who saved his life at Winnie Palmer

Donations can include No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, markers, crayons, and backpacks.

Library officials say last year’s drive yielded more than 100 pounds of school supplies that were donated to The Villages Elementary School of Lady Lake.

READ: 100 affordable apartments going up in Orlando’s Parramore community

In exchange for those donations, the library forgave nearly $500 in fines.

“Last year, The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake greatly appreciated the donations they received,” Library Director Aly Herman said. “It’s truly a wonderful way to give back to our community while also providing an added benefit to library patrons.”

READ: Volusia County Schools will continue to provide free meals for students next year

Donations will be accepted during regular business hours at the Lady Lake Library located at 225 W. Guava Street.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group