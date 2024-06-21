100 affordable apartments going up in Orlando’s Parramore community

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Rescue Mission plans to build over 100 affordable apartments on a property on West Washington Street in Parramore.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The project will cost $15 million, and the mission relies on donations to make it happen; it doesn’t accept grants.

The three affordable housing complexes will take two and half years before people can move in.

Read: Tiny baby reunited with team of doctors who saved his life at Winnie Palmer

This long-term solution will provide a foundation for a brighter future for program recipients like Alexis Allen.

“I love it. I actually went to school for culinary management,” said Alexis Allen. “It’s a blessing being answered that me and my children will have our own place.”

Read: Orlando Boys & Girls Club celebrates 80th year with mural featuring notable alumni

Alexis is a guest at the program and works for the mission.

“We take care of single women, single parents with children, and intact couples with children,” said Freddy Clayton, President of Orlando Rescue Mission. “When our guests graduate from our program, they often struggle to find affordable housing.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group