Orange County Arm Your Pet event will be held at Barnett Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services (OCAS), part of the Orange County Government, will organize two “Arm Your Pet” events, building on the success of similar events conducted at the shelter in February.

“During the two previous events, we were able to vaccinate and microchip 276 dogs and 129 cats,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services.

Summers continues, “The interest in these events was overwhelming, which indicates there is a real need for these services that can be a financial burden on pet owners.”

The event for dog owners will be Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Barnett Park. There is a limit of two dogs per household.

Services provided:

Microchip identification, including free registration of owner’s information in the national database.



Rabies vaccine, which is required by the State of Florida.



A combination vaccine providing protection from Distemper, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza, and Parvovirus (DAPP).



Bordetella vaccine.

The map below shows the event location at a better angle.

The event for cats will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Orange County Animal Services on Conroy Road. The goal is to vaccinate and microchip up to 150 cats.

Services provided:

Microchip identification, including free registration of the owner’s information in the national database.



Rabies vaccine, which is required by the State of Florida



A combination vaccine providing protection from feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia (FVRCP).

The map below shows the event location from a better angle.

Residents of Orange County must provide proof of residency but attendance at the event is free for everyone in the county.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and kindly ask that you limit the event to your beloved cats and dogs. Please note that Animal Services will not be able to accommodate stray, feral, or community animals.

