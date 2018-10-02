Lady Lake police detective facing DUI charge after traffic stop in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. - A detective with the Lady Lake Police Department is facing a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Lake County jail.
Eustis police arrested Stephen Kelly shortly after 1:15 a.m. Friday morning after they said he had been driving 80 mph along a section of U.S. 441 where the speed limit is 45 mph.
Police said Kelly was clocked speeding near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Eudora Road and was pulled over near Donnelly Street.
According to an arrest report, a Eustis police officer was able to smell alcohol on Kelly’s breath.
The officer reported that Kelly was “unable to speak clearly” and was “slurring his words,” according to the arrest report.
The officer asked Kelly to get out of his car, the report states, but Kelly was “unsteady on his feet” and “swayed back and forth.”
Kelly told the officer he had recently left a nearby Applebee’s and had not been drinking.
Kelly refused a Breathalyzer test, according to the report.
