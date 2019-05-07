Lake County deputy, firefighters exposed to narcotic during traffic stop, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County deputy and two firefighters are recovering after being exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy stopped the vehicle on Florida Boys Ranch Road near the intersection with County Road 561.
Related Headlines
During the stop, the deputy located narcotics in the vehicle and shortly thereafter began to pass out, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman gives birth alone in Florida jail cell, ignored by staff during 7 hour labor, reports say
- Former Baldwin Park preschool teacher won’t serve additional jail time for molesting student
- Restaurant violations: Are dirty kitchens cleaning up their act?
- Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips
Another deputy quickly administered Narcan, which revived the deputy, officials said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and two began to feel ill. One of them was given Narcan as well.
Then a man who was in the car also began to react to the drug.
The deputy, firefighters and the man in the car were all transported to South Lake Hospital and are recovering.
Several first responders, as well as other passengers in the vehicle, are being decontaminated, officials said.
Florida Boys Ranch Road is completely shut down just west of the County Road 561 intersection.
Drivers should avoid the area while deputies work to collect the substance and clear the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT:— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) May 7, 2019
Florida Boys Ranch Road in the area of C.R. 561 in Clermont is completely shut down due to a traffic stop and ensuing investigation. Please avoid the area if possible while deputies work at the scene.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}