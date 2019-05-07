  • Lake County deputy, firefighters exposed to narcotic during traffic stop, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County deputy and two firefighters are recovering after being exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The deputy stopped the vehicle on Florida Boys Ranch Road near the intersection with County Road 561. 

    During the stop, the deputy located narcotics in the vehicle and shortly thereafter began to pass out, officials said. 

    Another deputy quickly administered Narcan, which revived the deputy, officials said. 

    Firefighters arrived at the scene and two began to feel ill. One of them was given Narcan as well. 

    Then a man who was in the car also began to react to the drug. 

    The deputy, firefighters and the man in the car were all transported to South Lake Hospital and are recovering. 

    Several first responders, as well as other passengers in the vehicle, are being decontaminated, officials said. 

    Florida Boys Ranch Road is completely shut down just west of the County Road 561 intersection.

    Drivers should avoid the area while deputies work to collect the substance and clear the scene.  

     

