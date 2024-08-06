Lake County drivers can expect roadwork on the Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Workers need to widen a stretch of the Turnpike in Lake County.

Crews are going to have to close parts of the Turnpike to complete the project.

Lake County drivers will see a big closure overnight.

Crews are working to expand the turnpike from Mineola to O’Brien Road from four to eight lanes. They need to close the turnpike’s northbound ramp, which exits onto U.S. 27.

Read: Woman arrested in ambush attack that left Lake County deputy dead, 2 other deputies injured

The road will shut down at 10 p.m. Monday and stay closed until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

This will shake up your drive if you’re not prepared.

If you’re trying to exit again from the turnpike northbound to U.S. 27, your alternate route will be to take Hancock Road instead to Old Highway 50, and then you’re back on U.S. 27 again.

LIVE UPDATES: Debby remains a tropical storm, flooding risk continues for North Florida

The northbound ramp exiting to U.S. 27 reopen Tuesday.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning on weekdays for traffic updates starting at 4:30 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group