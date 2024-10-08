Lake County inmates help fill sandbags for residents before arrival of Hurricane Milton

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Inmates in Lake County are being used to help fill sandbags for residents preparing for Hurricane Milton.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said inmate crews are filling bags at PEAR Park, Minneola Athletic Complex, and North Lake Regional Park (Umatilla) locations.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Deputies said the inmates were assisting residents that are not capable of filling their own sandbags.

Lake County officials said 14 locations are open for residents to get sandbags.

The county sandbag sites will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until weather conditions become unsafe.

