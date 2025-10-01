Lake County Long Term Recovery Group secures $235K in grants for disaster recovery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — United Way Lake & Sumter announced that the Sumter County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) is now recognized as an official Community Impact Program, with $235,000 in grants allocated to support disaster survivors.

The grants from the American Red Cross, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, and Volunteer Florida Foundation will support the long-term recovery of storm victims and other disaster survivors in Sumter County. This effort focuses on offering sustained assistance beyond the initial disaster response.

“Our first responders do an amazing job during the response phase of a hurricane or any disaster meeting the need for public safety, food, water and shelter. But once the storm has passed, there are other needs, everything from finding financial assistance and rebuilding homes to providing mental health services and spiritual support. The LTRG will be there for the long haul, supporting disaster survivors,” said LTRG Board Chairman James Coleman, CEM.

“We are honored to answer the call and take on this role,” said Keith Barsuhn, Interim President & CEO of United Way Lake & Sumter. “Our experience in resource management and our ability to convene a network of government agencies, faith-based organizations and other non-profits compels us to take a leadership role in meeting this critical need in Sumter County.”

David Casto, Sumter County’s Director of Emergency Management, said, “Entrusting the management of the LTRG to United Way will ensure disaster survivors receive the long-term assistance they need.”

The LTRG will hold an open house on October 29, 2025, at Wildwood’s Warfield Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will gather representatives from member agencies to discuss the coalition’s activities, and the public is welcome to join.

