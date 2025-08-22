Lake County man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at newspaper delivery driver

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 42-year-old Ronald Jones after he allegedly pulled a gun on a newspaper delivery person.

According to the arrest report, Jones was following the delivery driver in his car.

According to deputies, he then got out and threatened the driver with a firearm.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

