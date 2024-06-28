Lake County man arrested after shooting at Walmart delivery drone, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man is accused of shooting a Walmart delivery drone that was flying over his home in Clermont.

Lake County deputies said Dennis Winn admitted to doing it.

Deputies said children were also playing nearby when the shooting happened.

“They said it’s $10,000 what the damage to the drone and all sorts of stuff, so I’m gonna have to wind up finding a real good defense lawyer,” Winn told deputies.

Deputies said that the drone was operated by a company working with Walmart to start its new drone delivery service.

It said the bullet put a hole in the aircraft and caused at least $2,500 in damage.

