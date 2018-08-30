  • Lake County schools to spend $70K on service to help detect threats on social media

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County School Board is set to spend $70,000 on a software service that will help detect school threats on social media.

     

    The board voted unanimously in favor of the proposal to purchase the "Social Sentinel" service.

     

    Social Sentinel is an automated service that searches social media for threatening words directed at schools.       

     

    The $70,000 covers one year of service and data fees.

     

    Social Sentinel boasts on its website that its product is a “mission-driven solution to threats made on social media.”

     

    The company also states that it provides a “structured process to mitigate risks proactively - just like security cameras, access controls, and mass notification systems do.”

