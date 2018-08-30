Lake County schools to spend $70K on service to help detect threats on social media

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County School Board is set to spend $70,000 on a software service that will help detect school threats on social media.
Related Headlines
The board voted unanimously in favor of the proposal to purchase the "Social Sentinel" service.
Social Sentinel is an automated service that searches social media for threatening words directed at schools.
The $70,000 covers one year of service and data fees.
Social Sentinel boasts on its website that its product is a “mission-driven solution to threats made on social media.”
The company also states that it provides a “structured process to mitigate risks proactively - just like security cameras, access controls, and mass notification systems do.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman stabbed more than 100 times fought for her life, police say
- Father of football player involved in 'unfounded' rape case says son paid a price
- Police: Church school worker tries to kiss girl, buys her gifts
- Video: Medical marijuana out-of-pocket costs tough for Apopka mom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}