Lake County Transit Services to host Stuff the Bus Food Drive

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Transit Services has announced plans for the 19th annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive.

It will happen from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Tavares Crossroads Publix Super Market, located at 2042 State Road 19.

Donations will benefit Lake Cares Food Pantry.

Donations sought include:

  • Canned goods: Meats, vegetables, fruits, stews, chili, soups and pasta
  • Pantry staples: Peanut butter, coffee, tea bags, cereals, rice, cake or pancake mixes, syrup, powdered milk, juice boxes and sugar
  • Family essentials: Baby food, formula, granola bars and cereal bars
  • Pet food: Dry or canned

