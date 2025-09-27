MASCOTTE, Fla. — The City of Mascotte has lifted its precautionary boil water notice after receiving satisfactory bacteriological test results.

The boil water notice was first issued after contractors damaged a ten-inch water main, causing concerns about water pressure levels.

“Please be advised that contractors working in the City of Mascotte damaged a ten-inch water main this afternoon,” said Larry Walker, Public Services Director of the City of Mascotte.

The precautionary notice was issued because the city couldn’t verify how many customers might have had water pressure below the legal 20 psi limit. At the time of the incident, officials reported that only 15 to 20 homes were without water.

Residents can now use tap water normally since the boil water notice has been lifted.

