Countywide burn ban issued in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County has issued a burn ban that goes into effect on Tuesday due to increasing drought and extreme wildfire conditions.

The decision follows the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reaching 500 or higher, activating the County’s wildfire prevention protocol.

The lack of sufficient rainfall throughout Lake County and surrounding areas has prompted additional counties to implement burn bans as well for general public safety.

“The County’s burn ban prohibits burning yard debris, land clearing, recreational fires, and unauthorized piles of debris to reduce the wildland fire threats and protect lives, property and natural resources. However, residents may still use barbecue grills, smokers, or small cooking pits with a fuel area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.” — Lake County Public Information Officer, Public Safety

Once the KBI has readjusted below 500 for five consecutive days, the burn ban will be lifted in Lake County through official channels so that all residents receive the information in a timely manner. The County urges residents to follow the burn ban and remain vigilant to help ensure community safety.

Lake County listed additional resources on its burn ban report, which can be found on the list below.

Additional Resources:

Lake County Fire Rescue reminds residents to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

Create at least 30 feet of defensible – meaning clean and green – space around your home.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyards.

Remove leaves and debris from the roof and gutters.

Have a plan and an emergency kit packed to leave your home immediately, especially if your home directly abuts wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions, and other hazards.

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping, and discarding cigarettes.

Call 9-1-1 if you see fire in your area.

Lake County new logo (Lake County)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group