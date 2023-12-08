Eustis teacher charged with ‘possession of child sexual conduct materials,’ district says

EUSTIS, Fla. — A special education teacher at Eustis Middle School, who had been with the district for over a decade, is now in the Marion County Jail.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they arrested Michael Kozierowski on several charges.

The Lake County School District says those charges are for “possession, control and viewing depiction of child sexual conduct.”

According to the district, Kozierowski had been with the district since 2010.

Read: Officers: Eustis teaching assistant arrested for slapping student

A district spokesperson said he did not have any prior criminal convictions when he was hired and did not have disciplinary issues before the incident.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kozierowski was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation. Because of that, they are currently not releasing further information, an arrest affidavit, or a mugshot.

The school district says Kozierowski has not officially been terminated because only the School Board has the power to make that decision. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 11.

Read: Police: Eustis substitute teacher charged with child abuse for allowing student to use her vape pen

This isn’t the first time an Eustis Middle School employee has been arrested this year. Kozierowski’s arrest is the third time an employee with the school has been arrested since May.

In May, substitute teacher Jennifer Hale was arrested and accused of allowing a seventh grader to take a hit from her vape pen.

Eustis police also arrested teacher’s assistant Ute Galloway earlier in December. She was accused of slapping a student.

Read: Polk County substitute teacher accused of sex offenses against female students

The school district says neither employee had criminal convictions or previous disciplinary issues before the incident that led to their separation from the district.

Channel 9 also asked the school district about how it vets their employees.

A spokesperson pointed us to the hiring section of their website.

It said that anyone offered a job needs to submit fingerprints for a level 2 criminal background check. They must also complete a drug test.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group