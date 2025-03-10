‘Julie Doe’ from 1988 Lake County case has been identified

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — After years of difficult work, genealogists were able to identify possible relatives of “Julie Doe.” After obtaining additional information, these comparisons identified Julie Doe as Pamela Leigh Walton.

On Sept. 25, 1988, a victim was found deceased 30 feet off the side of County Road 474 in Clermont. The victim had been deceased for several weeks in a rural, heavily wooded area.

Walton was initially thought to be female until 2015 when DNA testing revealed the victim was biologically male. The victim was wearing a skirt, had breast implants and there is evidence she may have been taking female hormone injections.

It is unknown if the victim had undergone any other gender reassignment surgery.

The DNA Doe Project evaluated the case with the support of Dr. Barbara Wolf, the District Medical Examiner for Districts 5 and 24. The DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit organization that utilizes investigative genetic genealogy to identify unidentified remains.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office contacted Walton’s possible relatives and after additional information was obtained, the relatives submitted their DNA for comparison.

These comparisons identified “Julie Doe” as Pamela Leigh Walton, born a biological male in Kentucky and put up for adoption.

Once adopted, his name was Lee Allen Walton. At some point in Lee’s adult life, he changed his name to Pamela Leigh Walton and was, at the very least, transitioning from male to female.

It’s unknown how Pamela came to be in Florida.

Pamela’s manner of death is undetermined, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing efforts to gather information regarding the circumstances of the death.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group