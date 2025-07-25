Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a deadly overnight crash.

The crash happened around 12:44 a.m. on Friday on S. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.

Investigators said a 51-year-old man was standing in the middle of the southbound inside lanes when he was hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

