Lake County Schools celebrate academic gain of students across 50 schools

TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County Schools celebrates significant academic gains in the latest state assessment results, showing improvements across all tested areas, including a notable 15 percent increase in Algebra 1 proficiency.

Lake County Schools serves around 43,000 students across 50 schools, including traditional, charter, virtual, and specialty schools.

The Florida Department of Education released last week’s assessment results, highlighting Lake County Schools’ progress in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Focused efforts on standards and individual students contributed to these achievements.

“These results are a testament to the incredible work happening in our classrooms every day,” said Superintendent Diane Kornegay. “Our educators are committed to providing engaging, high-quality instruction, and our students are rising to the challenge.”

Among the notable achievements was a 15-point rise in Algebra 1 proficiency. English Language Arts improved by 7 points in grades 9 and 10, with an overall 4-point increase. The district credits its success to key initiatives like teacher collaboration via Professional Learning Teams, focus on standards, and data-driven instruction to address learning gaps.

Students showed a 4-point increase on the civics exam, showing progress in social studies. To build on this, Lake County Schools plans professional development, collaborative planning, and more support for new teachers in 2025-2026.

Lake County Schools aims for continuous improvement to ensure all students graduate ready for college, military, or work through its career, technical programs, and advanced learning opportunities.

