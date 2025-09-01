Leesburg Electric lowers electricity bills for residents

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Electric will decrease its Bulk Power Cost Adjustment (BPCA) by $5.00 per 1,000 kWh, starting September 1, leading to lower electricity bills for residents.

The BPCA decrease will reduce the monthly rate for a typical 1,000 kWh residential customer from $132.94 to $127.94, making Leesburg Electric’s rates more competitive with other major utilities.

“What this BPCA reduction represents is the City Commission’s continued commitment to passing along savings to our customers and keeping our rates as low as possible,” said Leesburg City Manager Al Minner.

Leesburg Electric’s rate of $127.94 for 1,000 kWh is lower than that of other major Florida utilities: FPL at $130.68, TECO at $163.81, and Duke at $150.39.

The Florida Municipal Power Agency reduced the BPCA to help stabilize fuel costs, allowing Leesburg Electric to pass savings to customers. This keeps rates competitive, offering financial relief while focusing on cost stability.

