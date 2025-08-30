Leesburg shuffleboard courts will close after city donates site

LEESBURG, Fla. — On November 7, Leesburg will close some shuffleboard courts at 321 S. Palmetto Street after the City Commission’s decision to donate the site to Forward Paths.

The facility will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 7, ending public access.

The City Commission approved donating the property with a 4-1 vote on Monday, August 25. Ownership is expected to transfer to Forward Paths in the upcoming weeks.

The shuffleboard courts will stay open for regular activities until the scheduled closure, so everyone can continue enjoying the facility for a few more weeks.

The shuffleboard courts will close permanently as they leave city ownership. The future use of the property by Forward Paths remains unspecified.

