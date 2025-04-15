‘Survivor: Mother-Son Edition’ will take place in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Town of Lady Lake welcomes brave mothers and their daring sons to the second annual Survivor: Mother-Son Edition.

The Town of Lady Lake is bringing back this family-friendly event, which will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local Snooky Park, located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

Inspired by Survivor, this action-packed day will challenge participants to outwit, outplay and outlast teams in engaging games. Teams will face age-appropriate challenges that strengthen bonds and create lasting memories for all who choose to participate.

“Our inaugural event was such a hit that we knew we had to bring it back,” said Amy Alicea, Events Coordinator for the Town of Lady Lake.

Tickets for this special event must be purchased in advance by April 24th at Lady Lake Town Hall, the Lady Lake Library or by calling 352-205-2826.

Space is limited to ensure the best possible experience for participants.

Alicea continues, “It’s a great way for moms and sons to team up and enjoy a day in our beautiful park filled with laughter, fun, and friendly competition.”

