Lake Mary, Jones football standouts sign Letters of Intent

ORLANDO, Fla. — The national early signing period took place Wednesday in college football.

At Lake Mary High School, five Rams signed their National Letters of Intent including Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs. Lake Mary’s standout 4-star QB is set to head to South Bend.

Wide Receiver Barrett Schulz is heading to FIU, O’Shea Faison is off to Colgate, Oakley Foster is off to Harvard and Richie Crouse has signed with West Florida.

Over at Jones High School, six Tigers signed their letters of intent led by Miami 4-star QB signee Dereon Coleman.

His wide receiver Larry Miles signed with Nebraska, offensive lineman Xavier Payne signed with Colorado, receiver DJ Hicks with Alabama State and Jakahari Leonard with Tuskegee.

