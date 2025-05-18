Lake and Sumter applications open for Habitat for Humanity Homeownership program

LAKE - SUMTER, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity applications are now open for ten newly constructed Lake and Sumter Counties homes.

Homes available for purchase are located across both communities including, Tavares, Leesburg, Bushnell, Wildwood and Oxford.

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity provides affordable housing opportunities to individuals and families in Lake and Sumter counties who show a need, adhere to program guidelines and can manage a monthly mortgage payment.

This great opportunity offers qualified individuals guidance on obtaining an affordable home and allows families to partner with Habitat to pay an affordable mortgage.

Applicants must meet several criteria: a target credit score around 640, residency or employment in Lake or Sumter County, demonstrating need for the program, verifiable income and qualifying under HUD “sweat equity” to show investment in their new home.

Sweat equity is earned through various activities, including volunteering at a Habitat worksite, assisting in the ReStores and participating in educational courses such as First-Time Homebuyer, Financial Literacy and Credit Counseling classes.

To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group