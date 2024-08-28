Lake-Sumter State College president on ‘leave of absence’ ahead of meeting

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake-Sumter State College spokesman confirmed the system’s president is on a paid leave of absence for now as questions swirl about the school’s leadership.

Heather Bigard, who has led the school since March 2022, officially went on leave last week, the spokesman said.

Bigard has worked for the school in different capacities since 2016. The school did not provide any details about what led to her stepping away.

The school’s Board of Trustees has called a meeting for 5 p.m. Friday at the chairman’s Clermont law office to discuss “the current and future direction of the College.”

Several phone calls to trustees went unreturned Wednesday.

“The District Board of Trustees remains committed to the strategic priorities of the institution and has empowered the President’s leadership team to continue daily operations of the College in this interim period,” the spokesman relayed.

As of earlier this month, Lake-Sumter enrolled more than 5,600 students across its four campuses, though that number was expected to rise as the school year approached. Its website boasts of being one of the highest-ranked community colleges in the state.

