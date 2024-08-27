Regina Hill case: 96-year-old files lawsuit to force sale of home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for the 96-year-old woman believed to have been exploited by former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill have filed a lawsuit to force the sale of the home Hill allegedly bought with the woman’s money.

The house on Domino Drive was the center of multiple investigations. According to investigators, Hill used the woman’s identity to apply for a HUD loan to renovate the property, after fraudulently gaining power of attorney over her onetime constituent.

She was also accused of setting up the house’s title in a way that allowed her to inherit the woman’s portion of the property when she died.

The house continued to be in a state of disrepair when news of the investigation first broke and Hill was arrested in March.

Tuesday’s court filing said the woman needed the home to sell to pay off the $428,000 mortgage. Attorneys also asked that Hill pay their fees.

In a related request, the attorneys asked the judge to award the woman damages.

“Regina Hill has retained the benefits taken from Plaintiff. Under the circumstances it would be unjust and inequitable for Regina Hill to retain the benefit,” they wrote.

Moments after the lawsuit hit the system, Hill posted photos of herself moving her belongings out of the home over the weekend to her Facebook page.

“With much humility I announce the completion of this challenging task, and I’m grateful for the unwavering support from everyone who surrounded me with physical and spiritual encouragement along with sweat equity,” Hill wrote. “This journey has tested my will, but I’m grateful to say that my spirit remains unbroken and hopeful. Things are turning around for my good and I’m still proud of the renovation I did for the senior for the greater good, even when the devil wants to use it against me!”

