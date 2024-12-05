Lake Toho Boat tour captain, manager arrested for having sex with teen employee he had custody over

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Toho Riverboat Adventures owner and captain had his first court appearance before an Osceola County Judge Sunday after being arrested.

Richard Lawrence was arrested on Saturday. According to the Osceola Clerk, he is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery, cruelty towards a child, and sexual activity involving a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lawrence and his fiancee Frances Fernandez, who is listed as the manager of the Lake Toho tour boat

had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old female who lived in the home with them.

According to St. Cloud investigators, the teen told investigators they had sex over 20 times since October when she got hired—the affidavits also state Lawrence gave the teen alcohol on three occasions.

According to police, Lawrence also has legal custody over the teen.

The arrest affidavit stated Fernandez told police she knew Lawrence was having sex with the teen and joined from time to time.

The affidavit stated Lawrence denied everything to the police and told them he would sleep all night. In the affidavit, Lawrence admitted to police that all three slept together in the bed once but never had sex.

Lawrence owns Toho Riverboat Adventures and is listed as Captain “Stitch” of the 75-foot commercial paddle wheel replica Riverboat that sails across Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud.

According to the Riverboat’s website, its next sail is Friday afternoon, and with Lawrence, the captain arrested, it is unsure if the vessel will proceed with its regular schedule.

Lawrence was arrested by St. Cloud Police and, as of Sunday, being represented by a public defender.

According to the judge Sunday, Lawrence has a Pretrial Detention Hearing on December 5th at 1:30 pm.

©2024 Cox Media Group