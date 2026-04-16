LakeXpress offering shuttle service for Leesburg Bikefest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — LakeXpress is providing a shuttle service for those attending the Leesburg Bikefest, offering a convenient alternative to traffic and limited parking.

The shuttle will operate throughout the three-day event, from April 24 to April 26, and will connect riders directly to the activities in downtown Leesburg.

Fares are $1 for a one-way trip or $3 for an unlimited day pass, with students riding for free. Seniors and individuals with disabilities can take advantage of discounted fares as well.

The main shuttle hub will be at Main and Kaolin streets, on the east side of the event grounds for easy access.

Officials are encouraging attendees to use the shuttle to help reduce congestion during one of Lake County’s largest events.

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