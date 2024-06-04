Land for vertical medical city concept up for sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Vacant land where a 35-story medical tower concept was proposed is on the market.

Avison Young’s Nathan Eissler is marketing the 2.53-acre vacant site made up of two parcels at 1000 N. Orange Ave. and 103 W. Marks St. Hallendale Beach-based Orange Garland Park LLC and Mustang Orange Garland LLC own the land.

According to marketing materials for the property, the property’s zoning of AC-3A (Downtown Metropolitan Activity Center) allows for no height limitation, along with a maximum density of up to 400 units per acre and up to 1 million buildable square feet. Uses that are allowed include residential, hospitality, retail, medical, office, mixed-use and/or industrial.

Read: 74-year-old woman found alive, breathing at funeral home after being declared dead

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Once one of Orlando’s top attractions, what’s next for downtown’s Church Street Once one of Orlando’s top attractions, what’s next for downtown’s Church Street (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group