‘Large disturbance’ leads deputies to shooting victim at Merritt Island apartment complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one person hurt early Friday on Merritt Island, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded a large disturbance at Tropical Manor Apartments off Jordan Road.

Deputies found a shooting victim there, according to BCSO.

READ: Woman who plugged pipe, flooded neighborhood ordered to make repair in 10 days

At last report, a hospital was treating that person, but a department spokesperson did not know the seriousness of their injuries.

Investigators said crime scene detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing people where the shooting happened.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Merritt Island shooting investigation Deputies said someone shot a person at an apartment complex early Friday.

BCSO also told Channel 9 that no arrests have been made in the case.

READ: ‘Imagine what it could do to a human being’: Airbag blew a hole through a parked truck’s roof

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group