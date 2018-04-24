0 Large number of witnesses may delay Markeith Loyd trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd are worried they'll have to delay the first of his two trials late this summer.

They were in front of a judge Tuesday to explain the mountain of work yet to be done.

Loyd was not in the courtroom.

It's been well over a year since Loyd was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child in December 2016.

In January 2017, he allegedly gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot after she recognized him as being sought in Dixon's slaying.

Loyd grabbed headlines by going on the run for more than a week.

Orange County Deputy Normal Lewis was killed in a car crash during the search for Loyd.

Between the Dixon and Clayton cases, prosecutors have identified 194 witnesses.

Those witnesses would have to undergo depositions so both sides know what they have to say, and so far, few of them have been deposed.

"I can't tell the court how many we will have to depose. I just assume at the outset that we have to depose them all, because we cannot leave any stone unturned,” said defense attorney Ted Marrero.

The defense says it hasn't yet been able to secure the witnesses.

Loyd has a right to hire experts to try to mitigate his alleged involvement in the killings because he's facing the death penalty, if convicted.

Loyd's lead attorney said he can't devote too much time to this case because the $25,000 he's being paid by the state isn't enough to keep him afloat without taking other cases.

It sparked a discussion in court on the belief that Florida's justice system is woefully under-funded.

