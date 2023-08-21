Large police presence seen outside apartment building near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside an apartment building in the Callahan neighborhood near downtown Orlando.

Multiple police officers and the SWAT team were seen outside a residence on Beech Avenue near North Westmoreland Drive and West Robinson Street.

Police said they were initially called to the apartment shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Channel 9′s Daryl Matthews said he could hear officers using a megaphone to order someone in the apartment to allow three children to exit it.

See a map of the scene below:

