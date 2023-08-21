Tropical storms Franklin, Gert, Emily, 2 other disturbances being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Franklin is one of several tropical systems being tracked Monday morning.

Franklin is forecast to move into Haiti and The Dominican Republic starting Tuesday.

Periods of heavy rain will be likely for Puerto Rico as well.

Watch: Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Southern California

Forecast models show Franklin could bring devastating flooding to The Dominican Republic.

Tropical storms Franklin, Gert, Emily being tracked in Atlantic, Caribbean

Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Emily are also continuing to move west through the Atlantic.

Read: Winter Park to give out sandbags to help prep for storm season

Though the tropics are very active, none of the tropical storms are expected to impact Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to track a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will slide into Texas.

Read: Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens after forming in Caribbean

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group