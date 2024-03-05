Law enforcement gathers evidence against prime suspect in Madeline Soto case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida is continuing to build its case after the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area of Saint Cloud on Friday.

Her mother’s boyfriend is in the Osceola County Jail, on charges unrelated to her death.

Watch: Osceola County Sheriff Lopez apologizes after social media post shows possible body of Madeline Soto

Officials said he’s still not talking about the case.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Madeline Soto: Search for missing girl enters 5th day in Orange County

Investigators are taking their time as they gather evidence to tack on a possible murder charge.

They have to wait for results from lab tests to see what exactly happened to Madeline.

Watch: Former chief judge explains next step in Madeline Soto case as evidence builds against prime suspect

Legal experts expect Stephan Sterns to continue to not offer any answers to the officers trying to put him away for murder.

Many are also speculating Sterns could face the death penalty.

Read: Madeline Soto’s body found in rural Osceola County

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group