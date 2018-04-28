0 Law enforcement hosts prescription drug take back events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are hosting prescription drug take-back events across Central Florida.

The drug take back events are part of a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The national campaign, which began in 2010, aims to help prevent overdose deaths and accidental poisonings by encouraging residents to clean out medicine cabinets and get rid of unwanted drugs. Since it began, the Take-Back Day has collected more than 9 million pounds of medicine.

Last fall, 912,305 pounds of prescription drugs were collected. Since most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, this is a great way to help curb the potential for such abuse.

If you don’t see your law enforcement agency listed below, call and ask if they are hosting an event or how you can turn in your prescriptions on a different date.

Volusia County

The Sheriff's Office's drop-off sites on Saturday will be located at the agency's district headquarters in DeLand, Deltona, DeBary, Ormond Beach and New Smyrna Beach.

Those locations are:

• District 2: 1706 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand; (386) 943-7866

• District 3 North: 1435 U.S. 1, Suite D-3, Ormond Beach; (386) 323-0151

• District 3 South: 101 E. Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach; (386) 423-3301

• District 4: 1691 Providence Blvd., Deltona; (386) 860-7030

• District 6: 79 S. Charles Beall Blvd. Debary; (386)-668-3830

Another event is being held in Ormond Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Police Department lobby.

Seminole County

The Winter Springs Police Department in conjunction with the Seminole Prevention Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be participating in the national Pitch Your Pills - DEA Take-Back Day on April 28, 2018 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. You can safely dispose of your unused or expired prescribed medication in pill form in the lobby at the Winter Springs Police Department, 300 N Moss Rd, Winter Springs. We are unable to dispose of syringes, liquids or medical trash.

Oviedo Police are also hosting a takeback event in the police department lobby at 300 Alexandria Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765

Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting drug takebacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• South Marion District Office, 8230 SE 165th Mulberry Lane The Villages, FL 32162

• Southwest District Office, 9048 SW Highway 200 Ocala, FL 34481

• South Multi District Office, 3260 SE 80th Street Ocala, FL 34480

Brevard County



West Melbourne police are hosting their event at the police department from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2290 Minton Road West Melbourne, Florida 32904.

The Cocoa Police Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft. Residents can safely eliminate potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes by bringing the medications for disposal to the east parking lot of the Cocoa Police Department, 1226 W. King St., on Saturday, April 28th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Needles or other "sharps" will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.



