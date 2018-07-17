0 Lawmakers demand update from state on I-4 Ultimate project after Channel 9 report

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three lawmakers representing Central Florida said they want a full update from the state on the Interstate 4 Ultimate project after watching a Channel 9 report about a financial report detailing a 245-day delay.

The report said the contractor has also asked for millions of dollars related to the delay.

Traffic anchor Racquel Asa spoke with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, one of the lawmakers who is now demanding answers.

Soto and U.S. Reps. Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy signed a joint letter.

"This investigative reporting was critical in helping us do our jobs," Soto said.

The financial report said the contractor was demanding more time and an additional $100 million.

"One hundred million dollars in a request for additional funding certainly draws big red flags for me, and we are going to be questioning whether that is necessary," Soto said.

The financial report was sent to investors, claiming the majority of construction would wrap up in September 2021 instead of December 2020.

The report also outlines penalties called "non-compliance points," which the report said the contractor received for closing interstate lanes for flooding events, including one that happened in May.

Uber driver Mike Jones said he had to switch up the types of deliveries he makes because of construction on I-4.

"It's definitely better for me to stay on local surface roads," he said.

Instead of picking up people, Jones said he now picks up food.

"That keeps my rides shorter and keeps me off the interstate for the most part," he said. "(The project is) not going to finish on time. I don't see how that was ever possible to begin with."

The report said the state has 120 days to review the claims, giving it until the end of the year before lawmakers decide what to do.

Soto said he expects a response from the Florida Department of Transportation secretary in the next week or so.

