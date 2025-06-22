Marion County Public Schools announces second round of changes for the upcoming school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Several public schools in Marion County will welcome new principals for the 2025-26 school year, pending approval from the school board.

MCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Brewer has also shared the exciting news of a second round of principal changes for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Danielle Brewer Board members for Marion County Public Schools have chosen Brewer as Interim Superintendent. (Marion County Public Schools)

Dr. John Pope will be promoted to principal at East Marion Elementary, replacing Sarah Dobbs, who will become principal at Oakcrest Elementary.

Jennifer Pollard will take over as principal at Harbour View Elementary, succeeding Stacy Houston, who is transitioning to a reading coach position.

Dr. Brian Green returns to Marion County Public Schools as principal at Lake Weir Middle, replacing Jason Jacobs, who moves to Lake Weir High School as principal.

Dr. John Kerley will transition to the district level as Director of Student Discipline, with his replacement at Madison Street Academy to be announced later.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Brewer announced principal changes at six other schools, including Belleview Middle, College Park Elementary, Forest High, Lake Weir High, Lake Weir Middle and Oakcrest Elementary.

Two new schools are set to open this August with inaugural principals: Ross Prairie Elementary with Principal LeAnn McEarchern and Winding Oaks Elementary with Principal Traci Crawford.

These administrative changes reflect Marion County Public Schools’ strategic effort to align leadership with the district’s goals and needs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group