Marion County Public Schools names new principals for next school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Several Marion County public schools are set to have new principals for the 2025-26 school year, pending school board approval.

Interim Superintendent Danielle Brewer announced this in her June 10 news release. Principals have been named for the two new elementary schools, Ross Prairie and Winding Oaks, which will open in August.

LeAnn McEarchern will serve as the principal of Ross Prairie, while Traci Crawford will hold the principal position at Winding Oaks.

Here’s some extra information about Marion County Public Schools for the upcoming year:

Ashley Kemp will be the principal at Belleview Middle School. Before that, Kemp was a principal on assignment at Oakcrest Elementary School at the district level.

will be the principal at Belleview Middle School. Before that, Kemp was a principal on assignment at Oakcrest Elementary School at the district level. East Marion Elementary School Principal Sarah Dobbs will move to Oakcrest Elementary. No replacement has been named yet for East Marion.

will move to Oakcrest Elementary. No replacement has been named yet for East Marion. Dion Gary, presently principal at Belleview Middle School, will take over as Forest High School principal. Forest’s principal, Lamar Rembert, is transferring to become the area superintendent for Region 1 at the district office.

presently principal at Belleview Middle School, will take over as Forest High School principal. Forest’s principal, Lamar Rembert, is transferring to become the area superintendent for Region 1 at the district office. Stacey Varner will be principal at College Park Elementary School, replacing Teresa Forsyth, who retired after 31 years. Varner was previously at the Grants and Federal Programs Department.

will be principal at College Park Elementary School, replacing Teresa Forsyth, who retired after 31 years. Varner was previously at the Grants and Federal Programs Department. Lake Weir High School Principal Ken McAteer will move to the new high school as principal. Jason Jacobs, the Lake Weir Middle School principal, will switch to Lake Weir High School. A new principal at Lake Weir Middle has not yet been announced..

will move to the new high school as principal. the Lake Weir Middle School principal, will switch to Lake Weir High School. A new principal at Lake Weir Middle has not yet been announced.. Stacy Houston, who was principal at Harbour View Elementary School, is voluntarily relocating to a reading coach position at an unnamed school. No replacement has been named yet at Harbour View.

