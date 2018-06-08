0 Lawsuit filed against Pulse owners claims club lacked security

ORLANDO, Fla. - A newly filed lawsuit claims the owners of the Pulse nightclub did not do enough to keep clubgoers safe the night a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 others.

The suit, which was filed Friday, claims negligence by the owners for not having enough security the night of the massacre.

Owner Barbara Poma said she has not seen the lawsuit. She said she isn't focusing on the wrongful death allegations, but instead on remembering the 49 victims.

Berto Capo's brother was one of those 49 people inside Pulse almost two years ago.

Capo is part of a federal lawsuit filed Thursday against Orlando police for not doing enough for his brother and others inside the club.

On Friday, Capo and others filed a new lawsuit, this time in state court, against the club owners.

The suit claims the club did not have enough bouncers or security guards in place when Omar Mateen walked in with a semi-automatic weapon and slaughtered clubgoers.

The lawsuit states that the owner, “Did not take reasonable steps to prevent guns from entering the club."

The suit also claims the owners, "Negligently and/or with utter indifference and conscious disregard ignored Pulse's security needs."

“I know it's going to take years and I’m going to keep going forward and I will be here representing my brother's life,” said Capo.



The suits come just days before the two-year mark of the tragedy.

In a statement from Rosario Poma and Barbara Poma the couple said, “What is important to Rosario and me is that we continue to focus on remembering the 49 angels that were taken, the affected survivors and to continue to help our community heal. We ask that everyone keep the focus where it belongs as we prepare for this remembrance week."

