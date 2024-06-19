Lawsuit filed against State Attorney Bain by woman terminated while on maternity leave

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell’s Chief of Staff Keisha Mulfort filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against State Attorney Andrew Bain after she was terminated while on maternity leave in 2023.

Mulfort claimed her termination was a violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Florida Civil Rights Act.

Mulfort worked under Worrell for the state attorney’s office in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Mulfort told Channel 9 she was blindsided when new leadership let her go a day after Gov. DeSantis suspended Worrell.

Mulfort said she was in and out of the hospital because of childbirth-related complications and was on leave from the State Attorney’s Office when she was terminated.

In the lawsuit, Mulfort claimed that the state attorney’s office had repeatedly contacted her to perform her duties while she was on leave, and the communication specialist visited her at her home.

She said she received a letter notifying her of her termination with Bain’s letterhead on it.

The document stated she had been terminated the day before the letter was dated. A second document from the HR Director explained her final paycheck and benefits.

Channel 9 has contacted the State Attorney’s and Governor’s offices and is waiting to hear back.

