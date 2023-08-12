‘They’re violating my rights’: Worrell’s chief of staff fired while on maternity leave

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell’s Chief of Staff Keisha Mulfort was terminated this week while on maternity leave.

Mulfort told Channel 9 News that she was blindsided when new leadership let her go Thursday, a day after Gov. DeSantis suspended Worrell.

Mulfort said she’s been in and out of the hospital because of childbirth-related complications.

She’s been on leave from the State Attorney’s office through the Family Medical Leave Act and told Channel 9 that her termination is a violation of federal law.

