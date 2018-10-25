0 Lawyers for convicted Orange County murderer try to prevent execution

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Lawyers for a convicted Orange County murderer are in court Thursday trying to convince a judge that he’s intellectually disabled and should not be executed.

Juan Rosario was convicted last April of beating 83-year-old Elena Ortega and then burning her alive inside her home.

Last June, a jury recommended the death penalty in his case.

Ever since there have been multiple delays over claims that Rosario is intellectually disabled and ineligible for execution.

READ: Orange County convicted killer dodging death penalty for now

On Thursday, Rosario tried to delay the hearing. He claimed his lawyers are not looking out for his best interests and said he wants the hearing stopped so he can make his complaints to the judge.

Rosario was removed from the courtroom Thursday morning because he was talking over people and causing a scene. Then he came back in and complained again.

But the morning started with Ortega's daughter tearfully telling the judge how difficult her mother's murder was to deal with.

"No one who hasn't gone through such a tragic loss like I have never will understand all the pain and the feelings, the good and the bad, that goes through you mind and how your soul changes," Elena Wilson said.

The defense called a psychologist to the witness stand to talk about childhood trauma and how it can cause criminal behavior in adulthood.

READ: Attorneys say convicted killer's IQ too low for him to be executed

But the state had two experts on the stand claiming the convicted killer knew exactly what he was doing when he murdered Ortega.

After the hearing, it will be up to the judge to decide whether to impose the death sentence.

This is a developing story. Follow reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates. And stay tuned to WFTV for more on the case.

Rosario beat 83yo Elena Ortega and then burned her alive inside her home back in 2013. He was convicted and a jury recommended death in April-June of 2017. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/JogIaHf4jX — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 25, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.