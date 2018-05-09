  • Lawyers plan to make announcement in discrimination case against against Disney

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The lawyer for a group of former Disney World employees plans to make an announcement Wednesday about a discrimination case against the theme park giant.

     

    In 2016, a group of former IT employees filed a state and federal lawsuit, claiming Disney fired and replaced them with new employees from overseas that they had to train.

     

    Read: Former workers sue Disney, consulting companies over layoffs

     

    Disney officials said the workers were not replaced, but that their job functions were transitioned to a vendor.

     

