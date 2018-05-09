Lawyers plan to make announcement in discrimination case against against Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - The lawyer for a group of former Disney World employees plans to make an announcement Wednesday about a discrimination case against the theme park giant.
In 2016, a group of former IT employees filed a state and federal lawsuit, claiming Disney fired and replaced them with new employees from overseas that they had to train.
Disney officials said the workers were not replaced, but that their job functions were transitioned to a vendor.
