  • Leaders honor fallen heroes in Memorial Day ceremonies in Orange County

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and the Veterans Advisory Council are at the Orange County Courthouse Monday to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

     

    There will be an Orange County War Memorial and Wreath Presentation Commemoration Ceremony at 10 a.m.

     

    The event is free and open to the public.

     

    Jacobs will speak and present a resolution during the commemoration event.

     

    The Veterans Advisory Council will then accompany Jacobs in a wreath-laying ceremony, which will be followed by the playing of "Taps" to commemorate the fallen heroes, a news release said.

     

    A news release said that A civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, Allie L. Braswell, Jr., will serve as the guest speaker.

     

    Meanwhile, the Orlando Police Department held a remembrance ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery.

     

    To those who courageously gave their lives, and those who fight today...thank you,” OPD tweeted.

     

